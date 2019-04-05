Kavacha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Shivrajkumar's Crime Thriller Has Collected

Day 1 Collection

Usually, Shivrajkumar stars in big budget films. The movies prior to their release create a lot of buzz and also perform well at the box office. Kavacha, on the other hand, is an unconventional movie with commercial elements. According to Movie Rater reports, this film is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 2 and 3 crore on Day

The Weekend Pattern Might Work

Shivrajkumar films often receive better number of audience on the weekend. If the pattern works for Kavacha also, we can expect higher collection on Saturday and Sunday. But, we need to consider other factors such as the forthcoming elections which can impact its profits.

Can't Beat The Villain

Though Kavacha is being appreciated for a lot of reasons, it cannot compete with his previous film The Villain. The Villain might have failed to perform at the box office in the later stages of its release, but the film earned well in the first ten days. Experts are suggesting that Kavacha's overall collection will be less than The Villain's.

Fans Call It A Good Show

A fan reviewed Shivanna's movie by tweeting, #Kavacha a action triller "Good 1st half, amazing 2nd half, good climax and awesome performances by all the cast , soulful songs, ardent re-recording by @ArjunJanya2..Go for it 👌" - (sic)