Kavacha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Shivrajkumar's Crime Thriller Has Collected
Kavacha is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. It released worldwide today (April 5, 2019) and features Shivrajkumar in the lead. For the first time in his career, the Century Star is seen playing the role of a visually-challenged man. Also, he chose to act in a remake film for the first time in 14 years. The film opened to a good response. Fans and critics have praised the actor for putting up a brilliant act. But, there was not much buzz surrounding the film as its release was being delayed since last year. Here's a complete report on Kavacha's day 1 box office collections. This is how much Shivrajkumar's crime thriller has collected on the day of its release.
Day 1 Collection
Usually, Shivrajkumar stars in big budget films. The movies prior to their release create a lot of buzz and also perform well at the box office. Kavacha, on the other hand, is an unconventional movie with commercial elements. According to Movie Rater reports, this film is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 2 and 3 crore on Day
The Weekend Pattern Might Work
Shivrajkumar films often receive better number of audience on the weekend. If the pattern works for Kavacha also, we can expect higher collection on Saturday and Sunday. But, we need to consider other factors such as the forthcoming elections which can impact its profits.
Can't Beat The Villain
Though Kavacha is being appreciated for a lot of reasons, it cannot compete with his previous film The Villain. The Villain might have failed to perform at the box office in the later stages of its release, but the film earned well in the first ten days. Experts are suggesting that Kavacha's overall collection will be less than The Villain's.
Fans Call It A Good Show
A fan reviewed Shivanna's movie by tweeting, #Kavacha a action triller "Good 1st half, amazing 2nd half, good climax and awesome performances by all the cast , soulful songs, ardent re-recording by @ArjunJanya2..Go for it 👌" - (sic)
