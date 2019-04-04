English
    Kavacha Movie Review: Live Updates On Shivrajkumar's First Remake Film In 14 Years!

    Last year, it was announced that the Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar would next appear in Kavacha, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. Initially, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the film, and it was expected to release in February, 2019. After a long wait, Shivanna's film is finally hitting the screens tomorrow. Not only is it the first remake film he's featuring in 14 years years, also for the first time ever, he's playing the role of a visually-challenged person. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star in this character. Here are a few interesting facts about the film you ought to know!

    The Script Has Been Altered

    Though the movie is a remake of Malayalam film Oppam, nearly 50 % of the script has been altered to meet the needs of the Kannada audience. Talking about the same director Vasu told in an interview, "Malayalam and Kannada audiences are different, which is why I took my time with altering the script. Since I had a ready script, I could look at what worked and didn't with the original, and alter it accordingly."

    Dr Raj's Track Used In Kavacha

    For Kavacha, Shivarajkumar used one of Dr Rajkumar's iconic tracks. The remix of the song Hosa Belaku was out last week. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the song and it is sung by none other than the singing sensation Vijay Prakash.

    Action Scenes Enhanced

    GR Vasu said, "Action and thriller elements are enhanced in Kavacha, as are emotions. But none of this was done with the intention of introducing a change; the change in genre was simply an outcome."

    Appu Review Shivanna's Film

    Shivanna's younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar is all praise for Kavacha. He reviewed the film saying, "Speaking as his fan and not just his brother, Shivanna's performance is so beautiful that it brings tears to your eyes."

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
