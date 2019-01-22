Kavacha's Release Date Announced! Shivarajkumar's Next To Hit Theaters On This Day

For a long time now, fans have been waiting to watch their favourite star Shivarajkumar in a never before seen avatar. His forthcoming film Kavacha has managed to create a lot of anticipation among the fans ever since the the trailer was first released. The film which was initially supposed to out by the end of 2018, was delayed due to technical and other unknown issues. After a long wait, the movie is all set to hit the theater screens. According to First News Kannada reports, Kavacha is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2019.

Kavacha is the remake of Malayalam film Oppam. And, for the first time in 14 years, Shivarajkumar will seen acting in a remake film. He will also be seen playing the role of a blind man. However, director GVR Vasu told in an interview that nearly 50% of the original script has been altered to meet the needs of the Kannada audience.

He told TOI,"Malayalam and Kannada audiences are different, which is why I took my time with altering the script. Since I had a ready script, I could look at what worked and didn't with the original, and alter it accordingly. Action and thriller elements are enhanced in Kavacha, as are emotions. But none of this was done with the intention of introducing a change; the change in genre was simply an outcome."