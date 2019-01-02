 »   »   »  Kavacha's Release Date Fixed! Shivarajkumar's Next To Hit Theaters On This Day In January

A lot has been said and written about Shivarajkumar's next film Kavacha. The remake of Malyalam film Oppam was supposed to be released on December 7, 2018. However, for unknown reasons, it was delayed from being screened before the audience. Just when fans couldn't wait any longer and were expecting the film to be out soon, reports are making rounds that Kavacha's release has been delayed further by two weeks! We have learned that Kavacha will be hitting the cinema theaters on January 18, 2019.

The movie stars Shivarajkumar and Kurthika Jayakumar in the lead. Other stars including Isha Koppikar, Baby Meenakshi and Vasista will also be seen sharing the screen space with the hatrick hero. Shivarajkumar will be playing the role of a blind man and apparently, his acting is brilliant. However, the delay in movie's release is bothering the fans immensely.

Though the movie is a remake of Malyalam film Oppam, director GVR Vasu has altered about 50% of the script. Talking about incorporating changes, he told Times Of India in an interview, "Malayalam and Kannada audiences are different, which is why I took my time with altering the script. Since I had a ready script, I could look at what worked and didn't with the original, and alter it accordingly. Action and thriller elements are enhanced in Kavacha, as are emotions. But none of this was done with the intention of introducing a change; the change in genre was simply an outcome."

Shivarajkumar was last seen in the blockbuster Villain, alongside Kiccha Suddep. Kavacha is going to be the first remake film the actor is working on in 14 years! We are surely looking forward to the movie. Are you too? Let us know in the comments below.