Kavacha Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Have To Say About Shivrajkumar's Crime Thriller!

After a long wait, Kavacha is finally here! Being one of the most-awaited films of 2019, Century Star Shivrajkumar's fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite actor play the tough role of a visually-challenged man in the film. Though it the remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, the script has been altered to suit the Kannadiga audience. Sandalwood stars such as Sudeep, Upendra and Puneeth Rajkumar have already reviewed the film, praising Shivanna's acting skills. While you anticipate as to what Kavacha has in store to offer, read Twitter review below to know what the fans have to say!