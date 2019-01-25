Kavitha Gowda Entered Bigg Boss 6 For THIS Reason; Her Mother Makes Shocking Revelations!

Actress Kavitha Gowda is one of the contestants to have entered Bigg Boss 6. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most liked finalists and has a huge fan following. Her fans who have only seen her performance onscreen, have no idea about her real life. While, it is assumed that she belongs from a well to do family, her mother has made shocking revelations during an interview with First news. Also, she has opened up about the actual reason behind Kavitha Gowda contesting in season 6 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Apparently, Kavitha Gowda was supposed to contest in Bigg Boss Kannada previously too. She had received offer twice from the makers of the show. However, when she was offered to take part this year, she was obliged to accept it. Her mother said that it was due to a few monetary issues in the family that the actress agreed to take part in the reality show, though she wasn't willing to.

Kavitha's mother also said that god might have not given them anything, but they are blessed with beauty. She further added, "Me and my children are good looking. Based on our appearance, a lot of people assume that we are well to do. Some have also said that we lack nothing in life."

MOST READ : I love You Audio Release On February 3, 2019; Upendra's Event To Be Graced By Southern Stars!

"The truth is that we have no other savings besides the ornaments you find on us. I have raised my children by enduring a lot of difficulties. I have been through a lot as a single parent. Upon watching the issues at home, Kavitha accepted the offer from Bigg Boss 6.", said Kavitha's mother.