Kavitha Gowda Talks About Her Relationship With Bigg Boss 6 Winner Shashi; She Wants Andy To Regret

Her Relationship With Shashi

She and the winner of season 6, Shahi held a very warm relationship. While they were still in the show, social media was flooded with trolls targeted at them. But, Kavitha says they were poles apart and usually connected over the differences in their opinion. When asked if they are only friends, Kavitha agreed!

'I'll Be Happy If He Regrets'

Kavitha Gowda was one of the several agitated contestants, who had a lot of issues with Andy. When asked if she has anything to say to her fellow contestant, the actress said that she wants Andy to regret for his actions and she would be happy to witness that!

'Andy Is A Different Person Outside'

Kavitha further revealed that she's pretty sure Andy is a different person outside the house. However, she was surprised to see that he could do extreme stuff only for the show. She also said that she felt every action of Andy' s was scripted and staged.

'I Kept My Calm'

Apparently, Kavitha is an extremely short-tempered person. However, staying in Bigg Boss house helped her work on her patients. She said not once she revealed her true temper on the show. And now that she's out of the glass house, she feels her tolerance level has drastically improved and she knows how to keep calm.