KFG Chapter 2 Updates: Second Schedule Shoot Begins In An Imaginary World! Details Inside

Sandalwood actor Yash is currently busy shooting for the second installment of his superhit film KGF. The film went on floors in the start of June and the first schedule has already been wrapped up. The shooting commenced in Mysuru, which included filming of some of the most prominent sequences. And now, the team is doing something more exciting. According to Chitraloka reports, KGF Chapter 2 second schedule shoot had begun and it's taking place in an imaginary world. Sounds fascinating? Read further.

Apparently, the KGF team has created an imaginary place named Narachi, within the Minerva Mills in Bengaluru. The sets have been created in accordance with the need of the script. Well, this sounds exciting already. We couldn't wait to see what the sequel has to offer.

It has also been said that Rocky Bhai's looks are going to be more stylish in Chapter 2. Considering the fad Yash's hair and beard from the first part created, we can expect something crazier once KGF Chapter 2 hits the theatres.

On the personal front, Yash is expecting his second child with wife and actress Radhika Pandit. The couple recently revealed that they were pregnant for the second time. Just yesterday, Radhika Pandit was seen flaunting her baby bump as she headed out with family.

The couple welcomed their first child around the same time when KGF Chapter 1 released. So fans are waiting to learn if they'll get to see Radhika and Yash's second baby and KGF Chapter 2 around the same time.