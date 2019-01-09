KGF Actor Yash Is Upset With Fan Who Set Himself On Fire; Says Wouldn't Come Next Time
Yash turned a year older yesterday, January 8, 2019. However, he had issued a statement a day earlier saying he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday as he lost a senior member of his family Dr Ambarish recently. In the video that he shared on Facebook, he even requested his fans to respect his decision and cooperate. But, things didn't go well for the Rocking Star when one of his hard core fans tried committing suicide opposite his residence by setting himself on fire! Now, the KGF star Yash, who is extremely upset with the fan for his behaviour, has said that he wouldn't come to meet from next time.
Yash Won't Meet Fans Next Time
After meeting Ravi and his parents, Yash has issued a statement saying he's really upset with this behaviour of his fans and doesn't encourage such acts. He also said that he came to see him only because such an incident has take place for the first time. He further added that he wouldn't be meeting fans henceforth if they resort to such violent acts.
He Meets Injured Fan's Parents
Yash also apologised to Ravi's parents who were present at the hospital. However, Ravi's parents told the actor that it's not his fault that their son tried commiting suicide. He called Ravi's parents kind-hearted and requested fans to support him by watching his movies only.
Yash Fan Tries Commiting Suicide
The incident took place last evening, when a fan by the name Ravi came to see Yash on the occasion of his birthday. As the actor had told previously that he won't be able to meet his fans, Ravi didn't get to see him. Irked by this, Ravi tried committing suicide by pouring petrol and setting himself on fire.
He's Being Treated In Bengaluru
He suffered from severe burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately. He is currently being treated in Victoria hospital in Bengaluru. Upon hearing the news, Yash took the time off to come to the hospital to meet Ravi.
Yash Has A Busy B'day
The KGF actor maintained a low profile on his birthday. He was even spotted at the NTR Kathanayakudu press meet yesterday along with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, producer-actor Balakrishna and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.
