KGF Box Office Collection (25 Days) : Rocking Star Yash’s Makes Close To $1 Million In US!

Yash starrer Action-Drama film KGF Chapter 1 seems to be unstoppable as it continues to run successfully even after 3 weeks since its release! Due to increase in viewership by the day and fans' demand, the makers of KGF have been planning on releasing the movie in China, too. The film has broken all the records becoming the highest grossing Kannada movie and also set the bar high in the industry. Not only in Asia, but KGF received some amazing responses in US too. According to latest Box Office reports, KGF has made close to $1 Million In US alone.

According to Times of India reports, KGF chapter has grossed around $800000 in US, which is over Rs 5 Crores. The movie has been doing extremely well in other southern regions of India too. The Hindi version of KGF had made over Rs 40 Crores.

MOST READ : Latest TRP Ratings: Zee Sets Record Beating Colors For The First Time! Receives Highest Impressions

Upon being released, the film received mixed reviews from the critics. But,the fans have gone entirely gaga over the super hit. Word of mouth is doing miracles for KGF. Yash's pivotal role in the movie is one of the reasons of for its huge success and we wouldn't be wrong saying that.