 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (12 Days): Yash Starrer Grosses Over 150 Crores Worldwide!

Superstar Yash starrer KFG continues to rule the box office, even after two weeks since its release! Seems like the Yash starrer is only growing bigger with each day as per the latest box office reports. KGF manage to beat other big releases such as the Bollywood movie Zero and Darshan's Maari 2. And now, it has joined the Rupees 100 Crore becoming one of the biggest hits of Kannada industry. The movie was released in the US on December 20, 2018 and received some amazing reviews from fans.
KGF Grosses Over Rupees 150 Crores!
Yash's latest continues to rule the box office. According to the latest reports, the film has grossed over Rupees 150 Crores worldwide and about Rupees 90.5 Crores in Indian alone. This is a staggering number for a Kannada film!
Shines Bright In Kerala & Hyderabad
Kannada movie KGF has been well received by its fans in other southern regions too. Through its theatrical runs in Kerala, the movie has earned about Rupees 1.65 Crores at the end of 10 days. And, giving a tough competition to Ranveer's Simmba in Hyderabad, the Yash Starrer has grossed over Rupees 31 Lakhs.
US Weekend Collections
KFG was highly appreciated by its fans in the US and it's evident from its two weeks' collection. While the film grossed about USD 500,000 in the first week, the recent reports are suggesting that it has collected USD 668,088 in 10 days!
Yash's Character Stands Strong
The movie has been well-received by fans for a lot of reasons. While some can't get enough of the mind-blowing cinematography, a few say, the action sequences in the film keeps them glued to the big screen. However, we can't deny the fact that Yash's character is the most prominent factor of the film. He is seen playing the role of Rocky, a gangster who has taken over the gold mines.
