 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (2 Weeks) : Yash's Superhit Crosses Rs 100 Crores In Karanataka!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- SC Seeks Action Taken Report On Trapped Meghalaya Miners
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Pujara-Pant Shine On Day 2
- Samsung Galaxy M30 To Arrive With Triple Cameras And 5000mAh Battery
- Jawa Motorcycles Set Sales Target — 90,000 Units In The First Year!
- 12 Best Safe Investment Options in India
- Nick Opens Up About Life After Marrying Priyanka!
- Karisma Kapoor's Fusion Ensemble
- Experience The Wilderness With These 10 Great Jungle Treks In India
Rocking star Yash's KGF continues to entertain fans worldwide. The movie which has completed two weeks in theaters continues to run successfully. Due to increase in viewership by the day and fans' demand, the makers of KGF have been planning on releasing the movie in Singapore, too. The film has broken all the records becoming the highest grossing Kannada movie and also set the bar high in the industry. Meanwhile, Yash who plays the central role in the movie has gained immense popularity. Joining the 100 Crores club, KGF continues to create buzz among the audience. Here are its 2 weeks box office collection figures.
KGF Crosses 100 Crores In Karanataka
According to the latest box office reports, KGF has grossed over 100 Crores in Karanataka alone. The worldwide collection has gone upto Rs 175 Crores. The film has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing Kannada film till date!
Refuses To Slow Down
The movie is running successfully not only in Karnataka and India, but in US, too. Seems like KGF refuses to slow down as it has been doing well for two weeks in a row without looking back. Last week itself, the movie had earned around USD 668,088.
WOM Is During Miracles
Upon being released, the film received mixed reviews from the critics. But, the fans have gone entirely gaga over the superhit. Word of mouth is doing miracles for KGF. Yash's pivotal role in the movie is one of the reasons of for its huge success and we wouldn't be wrong saying that.
Chapter 2 To Begin Soon
Only two weeks since KGF Chapter 1 was released and the makers have already started working on its sequel. Producer Viay Kirandur confirmed in the an interview that the script for Chapter 2 is in its final stages and that the shoot will begin from
MOST READ : Yash Opens Up About His Life Struggles; Says He Doesn't Want To Celebrate KGF's Success!