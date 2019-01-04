 »   »   »  KGF Box Office Collections (2 Weeks) : Yash's Superhit Crosses Rs 100 Crores In Karanataka!

KGF Crosses 100 Crores In Karanataka

According to the latest box office reports, KGF has grossed over 100 Crores in Karanataka alone. The worldwide collection has gone upto Rs 175 Crores. The film has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing Kannada film till date!

Refuses To Slow Down

The movie is running successfully not only in Karnataka and India, but in US, too. Seems like KGF refuses to slow down as it has been doing well for two weeks in a row without looking back. Last week itself, the movie had earned around USD 668,088.

WOM Is During Miracles

Upon being released, the film received mixed reviews from the critics. But, the fans have gone entirely gaga over the superhit. Word of mouth is doing miracles for KGF. Yash's pivotal role in the movie is one of the reasons of for its huge success and we wouldn't be wrong saying that.

Chapter 2 To Begin Soon

Only two weeks since KGF Chapter 1 was released and the makers have already started working on its sequel. Producer Viay Kirandur confirmed in the an interview that the script for Chapter 2 is in its final stages and that the shoot will begin from