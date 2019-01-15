KGF Box Office Collections (Pakistan): Earns Close To Rs 3 Crores! Yash & Team Celebrate The Success

First Day Collections In Pakistan

The Hindi version of KGF was released in Lahore, Pakistan last week. The film was screened across different theaters. According to the box office reports, the Yash starrer made about Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day of its screening in Pakistan.

Breaks The Record!

The film which collected Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day, earned Rs 1.06 Crores and Rs 1.45 Crores on the second and third day respectively. Going by the reports, the movie has made something between Rs 2.75 and 3 Crores on the first three days.

First Kannada Movie In Pakistan

Until now, no Kannada movie was ever released in Pakistan. For the first time ever, through Yash's KGF, a Kannada film was screened in the country. A few speculations are now making rounds that due to increased viewership, the film might be released in China too.

KFG Total Collections

Apparently, the movie has now entered the 200 Crore club. The Hindi version of KFG alone has made around Rs 42 Crores. It collected around Rs 21.45 Crores in the first week, Rs 11.25 Crores in the second, Rs 7.44 Crores in the third and Rs 1.61 Crores in the fourth week respectively.