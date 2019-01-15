English
    KGF Box Office Collections (Pakistan): Earns Close To Rs 3 Crores! Yash & Team Celebrate The Success

    By
    |

    Yash's KGF is only growing bigger by the day. The action fill after creating immense buzz in India, was released across different countries in the world. Only three days ago, it was released in Pakistan and the movie has broken yet another record in the foreign land! According to the latest reports, in the last three days, KGF has collected close to Rs 3 Crores in Pakistan. You would be surprised to learn how much the film has collected each day. The KGF team recently met up to celebrate its success. The event was graced by Yash, Ananath Nag, Vijay Kiragandur, Srinidhi Shetty and others. And now, reports are making rounds that the film has entered the 200 Crore club. Read below for more details!

    First Day Collections In Pakistan

    The Hindi version of KGF was released in Lahore, Pakistan last week. The film was screened across different theaters. According to the box office reports, the Yash starrer made about Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day of its screening in Pakistan.

    Breaks The Record!

    The film which collected Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day, earned Rs 1.06 Crores and Rs 1.45 Crores on the second and third day respectively. Going by the reports, the movie has made something between Rs 2.75 and 3 Crores on the first three days.

    First Kannada Movie In Pakistan

    Until now, no Kannada movie was ever released in Pakistan. For the first time ever, through Yash's KGF, a Kannada film was screened in the country. A few speculations are now making rounds that due to increased viewership, the film might be released in China too.

    KFG Total Collections

    Apparently, the movie has now entered the 200 Crore club. The Hindi version of KFG alone has made around Rs 42 Crores. It collected around Rs 21.45 Crores in the first week, Rs 11.25 Crores in the second, Rs 7.44 Crores in the third and Rs 1.61 Crores in the fourth week respectively.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
