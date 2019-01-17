KGF Box Office (Pakistan) : Theaters Are Houseful As Yash Starrer Completes 50 Successful Shows!

KGF Houseful In Pakistan

Despite being first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Pakistan, KGF continues to earn real good. According to First News reports, ever single show of KGF Chapter 1 in Pakistan has been houseful! The film was released in Lahore last week.

Completes 50 Successful Shows

It has only been a few days since KGF Chapter 1 hit the theaters in Pakistan, and it has already become a super hit among the audience. The film has reportedly completed 50 successful shows and continue to perform well till date.

Shines Bright In US

Yash has a huge fan following in US too! The movie has collected over Rs 56 Lakhs from US screening and also has completed 100 successful shows. Kannadiga fans in US are seen celebrating the success of this Sandalwood piece as they wish their favorite star Yash luck.

Regional To International

When KGF was first released, it was dubbed in different languages and screened across theaters in different regions of India. And now, according to the reports, after releasing in countries such as US, Pakistan and Singapore, the makers are planning on releasing the film in Australia, Bangkok and New Zealand, too.