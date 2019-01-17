English
    KGF Box Office (Pakistan) : Theaters Are Houseful As Yash Starrer Completes 50 Successful Shows!

    KGF : Chapter 1 has successfully completed 30 days in the theaters. The high budget movie has grown beyond expectations and set a new bar all together for all the movie industries in India. Due to high demand and increased viewership, the Yash starrer is being screened in theaters across the world. For the first time, a Kannada film was showcased in Pakistan. Not only has KGF created history, but also earned pretty good at the box office in Pakistan, too. The audience in Pakistan have also given the film good feedback and continue to grace the theaters still, even after 50 successful shows!

    KGF Houseful In Pakistan

    Despite being first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Pakistan, KGF continues to earn real good. According to First News reports, ever single show of KGF Chapter 1 in Pakistan has been houseful! The film was released in Lahore last week.

    Completes 50 Successful Shows

    It has only been a few days since KGF Chapter 1 hit the theaters in Pakistan, and it has already become a super hit among the audience. The film has reportedly completed 50 successful shows and continue to perform well till date.

    Shines Bright In US

    Yash has a huge fan following in US too! The movie has collected over Rs 56 Lakhs from US screening and also has completed 100 successful shows. Kannadiga fans in US are seen celebrating the success of this Sandalwood piece as they wish their favorite star Yash luck.

    Regional To International

    When KGF was first released, it was dubbed in different languages and screened across theaters in different regions of India. And now, according to the reports, after releasing in countries such as US, Pakistan and Singapore, the makers are planning on releasing the film in Australia, Bangkok and New Zealand, too.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
