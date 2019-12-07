KGF: Chapter 1 Emerges The Most-viewed Indian Movie Of 2019 On Amazon Prime!

KGF: Chapter 1, the Yash starrer, which had graced the big screens almost a year ago has had a phenomenal tryst with records. Apart from the Kannada version, which turned out to be a huge success, the dubbed versions of the movie too performed exceedingly well in theatres. Now, the latest reports reveal that the Prasanth Neel directorial has made a huge impact on streaming platforms as well. The digital rights of the film are with Amazon Prime and reportedly, the blockbuster flick has turned out to be the most-viewed Indian movie of 2019 on the platform.

As everyone knows, KGF was released in five different languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu. The streaming rights of all the five versions were bagged by Amazon Prime. Importantly, the film has turned out to be the most-viewed Indian film on the platform, considering the views that all the versions of the film have got.

This is indeed a big achievement, especially considering that KGF has overtaken some of the other biggies released this year. More importantly, the Yash starrer has also overtaken many other movies, which were released in multiple languages,

For the uninitiated, KGF's online release happened on February 5, 2019, almost 50 days after the film's theatrical release. The Yash starrer met with a massive reception, straightaway. Well, this rightly sums up the popularity that the blockbuster movie has attained.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for KGF: Chapter 2, which is rightly one among the most-awaited Indian movies of the coming year. The shoot of the film had commenced in March 2019 and if reports are to be believed, the movie will be hitting theatres in the first half of 2020. Along with Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, who plays the main antagonist. KGF: Chapter 2 will be a multi-lingual and will be releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.