KGF Chapter 1 Original Sound Track Volume 1 Released!

Soon, it will be a year since KGF Chapter 1 released, but the fever doesn't seem to have faded at all. Although a sequel to the monster hit is in the making, fans couldn't get enough of the original. Therefore, after several months, KGF Chapter 1's original soundtrack has been launched today. Volume 1 of the same has been released through YouTube. You can catch all of Ravi Basrur's tracks from KGF here and also watch the space for more latest updates.

Meanwhile, the video songs from the film have garnered a huge number of likes on YouTube. While Dheera Dheera has been viewed more than five million times, Jokae, featuring Tamannaah and Yash has got over 11 million views. Salaam Rocky Bhai has topped it all with more than 30 million views since launch!

KGF Chapter 2's shoot is currently taking place in Hyderabad. A while ago, rumours suggested that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was in Mysuru, Karnataka for the shoot. He will be essaying the role of the famous antagonist Adheera. However, no confirmation on this was provided by the team or the actor.

The release date of the film which was recently preponed might face a delay following a legal suit against it by a resident of the Kolar Gold Fields. The shooting process came to a halt only a day before its wrap, as the court issued a stay order on it. Srinivas filed a complaint against the KGF team for causing damage to the environment.

We need to wait a tad bit longer for more updates on KGF Chapter 2's developments.