English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Chapter 1 Original Sound Track Volume 1 Out Today At 6:03 PM! Catch It Here

    By
    |

    Soon, it will be a year since KGF Chapter 1 released, but the fever doesn't seem to have faded at all. Although a sequel to the monster hit is in the making, fans couldn't get enough of the original. Therefore, after several months, KGF Chapter 1's original soundtrack will be launched today. Volume 1 of the same will be out on YouTube at 6:03 pm today. You can catch all of Ravi Basrur's tracks from KGF here and also watch the space for more latest updates.

    KGF Chapter 1 Original Sound Track Volume 1 Out Today

    Meanwhile, the video songs from the film have garnered a huge number of likes on YouTube. While Dheera Dheera has been viewed more than five million times, Jokae, featuring Tamannaah and Yash has got over 11 million views. Salaam Rocky Bhai has topped it all with more than 30 million views since launch!

    KGF Chapter 2's shoot is currently taking place in Hyderabad. A while ago, rumours suggested that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was in Mysuru, Karnataka for the shoot. He will be essaying the role of the famous antagonist Adheera. However, no confirmation on this was provided by the team or the actor.

    The release date of the film which was recently preponed might face a delay following a legal suit against it by a resident of the Kolar Gold Fields. The shooting process came to a halt only a day before its wrap, as the court issued a stay order on it. Srinivas filed a complaint against the KGF team for causing damage to the environment.

    We need to wait a tad bit longer for more updates on KGF Chapter 2's developments.

    More KGF CHAPTER 1 News

    Read more about: kgf chapter 1 kgf kgf chapter 2 yash
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue