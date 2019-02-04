KGF Chapter 1 To Be Released On Amazon Prime; Here's When You Can Catch Yash On Digital Platform!

When Will It Be Released?

Amazon Prime tweeted last night saying KGF Chapter 1 will be available on their sit from February 5, 2019. It is the first digital platform to have bought Yash's film.

Released In 4 Languages

KGF was dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi. The audience can watch the film in 4 languages on Amazon. Kannada, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the movie will be available on the site.

Amazon Thanks Fan

Amazon sounded ecstatic to have had the chance to showcase this superhit film on their site. They expressed gratitude towards the audience saying, "Thank you fans for making this KGF release larger than life. Y'all are tremendous" - (sic)

To Hit Television Soon!

Apart from being available on Amazon, KGF Chapter 1 will be premiered on television, too, for the first ever. Sony Max recently announced that the Hindi version of KFG will be released on their channel. However, the channel is yet to reveal the date and time.

KGF Fever In Kerala

Though KGF didn't attain the hype the way it did in other regions, a special screening is being held today. Yash's fans in Kerala will get to watch the film with the actor himself, who will be present at the event. Mega Star Mammootty will be gracing the screening too.