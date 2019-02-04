KGF Chapter 1 To Be Released On Amazon Prime; Here's When You Can Catch Yash On Digital Platform!
Seems like there is no end to KGF fever. After grossing crores together and setting new records, Yash starrer is now entering new platforms. A few days back, it was revealed that the monster hit is going to be premiered on the television for the first time ever. And now, KGF will be showcased on a digital platform. Amazon Prime took to their Twitter last night to announce that KGF Chapter 1 will be available on their site. Rocking Star's fans who missed the film in theaters can now watch it here. Read below for more deets!
When Will It Be Released?
Amazon Prime tweeted last night saying KGF Chapter 1 will be available on their sit from February 5, 2019. It is the first digital platform to have bought Yash's film.
Released In 4 Languages
KGF was dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi. The audience can watch the film in 4 languages on Amazon. Kannada, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the movie will be available on the site.
Amazon Thanks Fan
Amazon sounded ecstatic to have had the chance to showcase this superhit film on their site. They expressed gratitude towards the audience saying, "Thank you fans for making this KGF release larger than life. Y'all are tremendous" - (sic)
To Hit Television Soon!
Apart from being available on Amazon, KGF Chapter 1 will be premiered on television, too, for the first ever. Sony Max recently announced that the Hindi version of KFG will be released on their channel. However, the channel is yet to reveal the date and time.
KGF Fever In Kerala
Though KGF didn't attain the hype the way it did in other regions, a special screening is being held today. Yash's fans in Kerala will get to watch the film with the actor himself, who will be present at the event. Mega Star Mammootty will be gracing the screening too.
