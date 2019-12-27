KGF: Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel On Yash: ‘He Believed In Me And In The Project’

Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy shooting the highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2. The first installation of the KGF franchise starring Yash enjoyed enormous success and adulation across India and went on to set many records. The director, in a recent interview with a daily, opened up about the sequel of his super hit film.

Prashanth firstly begins by giving credit for the success of KGF: Chapter 1 to both Yash and producer Vijay Kiragandur. He said “While the producer gave me the money and space for creating such a grand film, Yash gave me his time. Both of them believed in me and in the project. I was lesser known and had relatively less riding on its success than Yash and Vijay. So, it was a huge relief and great joy to see KGF Chapter 1 do well. I can’t quite put into words how thrilling it was.”

On being quizzed if he feels the pressure to deliver with KGF: Chapter 2, the director replied, “No. We chose to make Chapter 1 a visual treat and saved most of the content for Chapter 2, so we are confident of the sequel. All our eggs are in the second basket, namely KGF Chapter 2. It was a risk to split the film this way, but it paid off. Secondly, as mentioned before, our initial intention was to only reach the Kannada audience. All of a sudden it became a pan India film, and a successful one at that, so we’ve already achieved more than we hoped for.”

Speaking about the recently released first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth added, “Through the first look, we have put out a little portion of what the sequel is about. This is not the entire story. The first look of KGF Chapter 2 is a connecting point to KGF Chapter 1.”

ALSO READ: Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s Highly Anticipated First Look Poster Is Finally Out