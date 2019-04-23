English
    KGF 2 Fever Takes Over Prior To Its Release! Yash Starrer Tops On BookMyShow, Beats Other Films

    KGF became the first Kannada film to gross over Rs 200 crore. Besides roaring loud at the box office, it also became a national and international sensation. Through this film, Sandalwood gained a recognition like never before. The film also acted as a major boost to Yash's career. When the makers announced the sequel to this monster hit, fans went gaga. And now, KGF Chapter 2 fever has taken over even prior to its release. The shooting of the movie is yet to commence and the Yash starrer has already beat other films on BookMyShow by ranking on the top!

    KGF Chapter 2 Beats Other Films On BookMyShow

    KGF Chapter 2, which is expected to hit the theatresnext year has received over 10 thousand likes on the ticket booking site BookMyShow. It is the only Kannda film to have garnered these many likes even prior to the release. Seems like fans can't wait to reserve their seats for the movie!

    KGF's Yash Says He NEVER Liked Ranveer Singh! But Wants To Act With Deepika For This Reason

    Recently, it was reported that the song composition for KGF Chapter 2 has begun in Ravi Basruru's new studio. He and director Prashanth Neel were snapped at the studio, where the work is currently taking place.

    All the songs from the original film were superhit. The Kannada version of Salaam Rocky Bhai has received over 18 million views as of today. Meanwhile, Garbadhi has fetched around 11 million views.

    Excited to learn more about the KGF Chapter 2's developments? Watch the space for all the latest updates!

