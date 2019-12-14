KGF: Chapter 2 First Look To Release On December 21!

KGF: Chapter 2 is a film for which the pan-Indian audiences are waiting for and the Yash starrer will be hitting theatres next year. Now, much to the happiness of the entire fans of this magnum opus, a huge update regarding this upcoming movie has come up. The team has revealed that the first look poster of the movie is on the way and it will be releasing on December 21, 2019, at 5:45 PM.

Interestingly, it was on December 21, 2018, that KGF: Chapter 1 had hit theatres across the globe. Now, exactly after a year of the blockbuster movie's release, the team is set to unveil the first look, which is sure to turn out to be the talk of social media.

In KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash will be seen reprising the role of Rocky Bhai from the prequel and fans are eager to see his look in the sequel. Meanwhile, they are also looking forward to seeing whether more surprises will be in store in the poster.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is progressing in various schedules. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the Yash starrer will be hitting theatres during the summer season of 2020. Later, a few reports had come in that KGF: Chapter 2 might take over the screens in the second half of next year. It needs to be seen whether the makers will clarify the exact release date of the movie through the first look, which is on the anvil.

Reportedly, KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to be bigger and better than its prequel. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is on board for the project and he will be seen essaying the main antagonist in this flick. Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag are also a part of the film's star cast.