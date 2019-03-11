English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here Are Some Of The Most Surprising Questions With Regard To The Yash Starrer!

    By
    |

    Recently, we told you about KGF Chapter 1's total worldwide collection. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone. Following the success of the first part, the makers are currently working on its sequel. The original film turned out to be a blockbuster for a lot of reasons. Amongst all, Yash fans couldn't stop thinking about the complex storyline. Ever since KGF Chapter 2 was announced, everybody is haunted by a series of questions regarding the Yash starrer. Therefore, we decided to bring you a list of questions surrounding the sequel and the possible answers to them!

    Will Rocky Bhai Die?

    In the first part of the film, the makers of KGF have hinted that Rocky Bhai will turn out to be the biggest gangster of the nation. The original film had also established that his presence in Mumbai is going to become more evident and his power will be recognised on a larger scale. Everyone's now curious to know if Rocky Bhai's would die or be killed in Chapter 2.

    Would He Fulfill His Mother's Wish?

    Rocky Bhai's mother took her last breath saying, "I don't know how you're going to live. But, when you die, I want you to be the wealthiest man in the world." These words were deeply imprinted in his head. We wonder if he will be able to die the richest man, keeping up the promise!

    Will Rocky Marry Reena?

    Rocky is into his love interest Reena. Though she despises him at the start, she eventually falls for him. Their love story was left unfinished in the first part. The viewers are waiting to know if they end up marrying in the latter part of KGF!

    KGF Chapter 2's Plot

    Over the years, Rocky has realised the value of KGF. He who had come into the region to earn a few bucks through murders and other illegal activities is aiming at taking over the entire gold fields. Will he be able to achieve it considering the threat from other gangsters, who are eyeing the same place? We need to wait and watch.

    MOST READ : Is Yash's Life At Risk Following The Supari Issue? Comments On Industry People Threatening Him!

    Read more about: kgf yash
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue