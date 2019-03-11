KGF Chapter 2: Here Are Some Of The Most Surprising Questions With Regard To The Yash Starrer!

Will Rocky Bhai Die?

In the first part of the film, the makers of KGF have hinted that Rocky Bhai will turn out to be the biggest gangster of the nation. The original film had also established that his presence in Mumbai is going to become more evident and his power will be recognised on a larger scale. Everyone's now curious to know if Rocky Bhai's would die or be killed in Chapter 2.

Would He Fulfill His Mother's Wish?

Rocky Bhai's mother took her last breath saying, "I don't know how you're going to live. But, when you die, I want you to be the wealthiest man in the world." These words were deeply imprinted in his head. We wonder if he will be able to die the richest man, keeping up the promise!

Will Rocky Marry Reena?

Rocky is into his love interest Reena. Though she despises him at the start, she eventually falls for him. Their love story was left unfinished in the first part. The viewers are waiting to know if they end up marrying in the latter part of KGF!

KGF Chapter 2's Plot

Over the years, Rocky has realised the value of KGF. He who had come into the region to earn a few bucks through murders and other illegal activities is aiming at taking over the entire gold fields. Will he be able to achieve it considering the threat from other gangsters, who are eyeing the same place? We need to wait and watch.