KGF Chapter 2 In Trouble Again! Is Yash's Role, Inspired By A Real-life Rowdy, Shown In Bad Light?

We couldn't tell if it's a jinx or an overlooked glitch on the makers' end, but Yash's KGF is constantly facing difficulties. Just when the fans convinced themselves that they'll get to witness the sequel soon, following Karnataka High Court's permission to resume shoot at the Cyanide Hills, Chapter 2 is experiencing another blow. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed against the KGF team by family members of Rowdy Thangam (more on this later), for portraying their son's character negatively. Judicial Magistrate of First Class has issued a notice against director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Rowdy Thangam was infamous for his unlawful activities in the Kolar Gold Fields in the 80s and 90s. According to sources, he had even formed a gang of his own. He forms the central character in KGF Chapter 2, and his family is every bit unhappy about his representation in the film.

Pouli, Thangam's mother stated, "In the first part itself, they have portrayed the character of my son very negatively." Apparently, the KGF team had assured her that they would only focus on the positive portrayal of Thangam. However, the complaint and the court notice is indicative of something else.

Previously, the KGF team was slammed with a notice from the Karnataka High Court, when a resident of Kolar Gold Fields accused them of causing environmental damage. With the team's promise to plant 500 saplings, and a couple of court hearings later,, they secured permission to resume shooting at Cyanide Hills.

While the makers and the producers of KGF are concerned about the impact of these issues on the film's shooting, fans are finding it unsettling as they can't wait to watch the sequel. They are even demanding more updates on KGF Chapter 2, regularly.