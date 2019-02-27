English
    KGF Chapter 2: Massive Sets To Be Created For The Sequel; Shoot To Commence From April End!

    After the humongous impact Yash' KGF had on the fans, they are eagerly waiting for its sequel. While KGF Chapter 1's fever is yet to fade, the makers of the film are only teasing the audience more by the day. The director Prashanth is preparing shoot Chapter 2 of KGF. The entire team had been to Kolar After the humongous impact Yash' KGF had on the fans, they are eagerly waiting for its sequel. While KGF Chapter 1's fever is yet to fade, the makers of the film are only teasing the audience more by the day. The director Prashanth is preparing for the shoot of Chapter 2. The entire team had been to Kolar Gold fields to finalise the location. According to Indian Express reports, a few crucial scenes for the sequel to the monster hit will be shot in the place that was finalised last Saturday. Apparently, massive sets will be constructed for the film.

    KGF Chapter 2: Massive Sets To Be Created For The Sequel!

    The set work at Kolar is expected to start by end of March. Once the work is completed, the shoot will commence from April end. Prasanth Neel is currently working on the dialogues. Considering how well the first part of the film was made, we can expect yet another masterpiece next year. Besides the lead actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, KGF 2 will have an extended star cast.

    A while ago, Yash had revealed that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been approached for a crucial role in KGF 2. However, he is yet to make an official announcement confirming the news. And now, it has been said that Raveena Tandon would be playing a pivotal role in the sequel. If those rumors are true, the actress would be returning to Sandalwood after two decades. She was last seen in Upendra's Upendra.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
