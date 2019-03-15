KGF Chapter 2 Predictions: According To Fans Here's What Might Happen To Rocky Bhai In The Sequel!

Rocky Bhai Sultan Of KGF

Rocky Bhai comes to KGF on a task. He's been paid to kill Garuda. Upon seeing the richness of KGF, he decided to stay back in the region. If that holds true, then Rocky Bhai will be making an entry after Grauda's story comes to an end.

Rivals Can Attack Rocky

A few, however, have a different story to narrate. It's quite possible that upon learning about Rocky's intention to take over KGF, the rivals who paid him to kill Garuda might attack him. Desai might send his boys to end Rocky for good.

Adhira vs Rocky Bhai

Adhira had told that he wouldn't enter KGF until Garuda is gone. Now that Garuda's journey has come to an end, KGF may witness Adhira's advent. This means, there is a possibility of a clash between Rocky Bhai and Adhira. Also, Adhira might join hands with Desai to get rid of Rocky.

World's Richest

Rocky might do everything in his power to emerge as the richest man in the world like he promised his mother. As a result of his actions, he might turn out to be India's biggest gangster. The makers have shown a few scenes supporting this in the original film.