KGF Chapter 2 : Ramya Krishna To Star In Yash's Next? Hidden Characters Revealed!

Ramya Krishna In KGF Chapter 2?

Even before KGF Chapter 1 was released, it was speculated that Ramya Krishna would be a part of it. However, the actress did not appear in the original film. But, rumors are making rounds that she'll be seen in the sequence. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Ramya Krishna might be playing the role of India's president Rimika Sen.

Who Is Going To Be Athira?

Though, the audience only got a glimpse of Athira in KGF Chapter 1, the character is going to play an important role in the sequel. Apparently, Ravishankar, Sharath Lohitashva, Sampath Kumar and Madhu Guruswamy have been considered to play the antagonist's part.

What About Sanjay Dutt?

The second chapter of KGF is going to be filled with some strong characters. It has also been told that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as been approached. But, we wonder what role he'll be playing. If Athira and Inayat will be played by other actors, do you think a new character will be introduced for Sanjya Dutt?

Inayat Khalil Is A Mystery Still!

After killing Garuda, Rocky Bhai has emerged as the most wanted criminal of India. Now, Inayat Khalil wants to take down Rocky to rule the underworld. Therefore, in the Chapter 2 of KGF, Dubai don will be seen playing a crucial role. We need to wait and see who would be taking this role up!