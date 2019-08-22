English
    KGF Chapter 2 Release Preponed! May Hit Theatres In April 2020, 8 Months Earlier Than Initial Date

    By
    |

    The second installment to Yash's blockbuster from last year is creating a lot of buzz. Ever since KGF Chapter 2 went on floors, the audiences were waiting for a confirmation on the release with bated breath! The makers of the films had previously announced that the shooting would wrap up by the end of 2019, and following the post-production work, it would witness a release at the end of 2020. But the latest reports are indicating at an early release, with the date preponed. KGF Chapter 2 might hit theatres in April 2020, eight months earlier than the initial schedule!

    KGF Chapter 2 Release Preponed!

    News 18 has learned from sources that KGF Chapter 2 filming is going smooth, and is expected to be completed soon. Reportedly, parts of the sequel were shot during the making of KGF Chapter 1. Hence, it has bought the team a lot of time for the post-production work. Therefore, the film is expected to be out in the theatres in April next year.

    The latter part of the period action film has been shot in multiple locations. Enormous sets were erected in KGF's Cyanide Hills, Mysuru and Minarva Mills. Various sources are suggesting that the shooting will wrap up soon.

    It is also being said that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been roped in to play the antagonist Adheera, is filming his bit in Mysuru amidst tight security. However, no pictures or any other information regarding the same has been made available to the media or fans.

    Are you excited about KGF's early release? Let us know in the comments below!

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 8:16 [IST]
