    KGF Chapter 2 Shoot Keeps Prashanth Neel Away From Celebrating Wedding Anniversary! Wife Complains

    Prashanth Neel, through his films such as Ugramm and KGF Chapter 1, has proved himself to be one of the most talented directors of Sandalwood. Though he had displayed his capabilities as a filmmaker when he made Ugramm, KGF turned his life around. Currently, he's dedicated towards the making of KGF Chapter 2. As happy as the fans are to know this, seems like it's not going well with his family. Yesterday, Prashanth Neel and wife Likitha completed eight years of marriage. But, KGF Chapter 2's shoot kept him away from celebrating their wedding anniversary. His wife went to complain about it!

    Prashanth Neels Wife Complains! Heres Why

    Prashanth Neel is happily married. He has a beautiful wife and two adorable children. Yesterday, his wife shared a picture on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and wrote, "❤️happy anniversary nana❤️This last 8 yrs it has been perfectly normal, perfectly happy, perfectly sad, perfectly annoying and lots more emotions❤️you are my normal and u make everything perfect around me❤️Thank you for being the man ,every man should be and want to be❤️"

    "Let's get ready for another exciting ride around the sun ☀️And since you start shoot soon and have given me only half a day of our anniversary, I shall buy myself something to make up for it😂😜😝😛#loveyouinfinity❤️ #neelgang❤️" - (sic)

    Well, seems like the KGF team is extremely busy as the shoot is going to commence soon. Not only Likitha, even Radhika Pandit has told many a time that Yash was busy with KGF Chapter 1 during her pregnancy. Nevertheless, she called him the best father and husband for making time for his family despite the busy schedule.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
