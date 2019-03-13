KGF Chapter 2 Shoot Starts Today! Yash, Prashanth & Rest Of The Team Seek Blessings At Temple! PICS

KGF Team Seeks Blessings!

Rocking Star Yash, KGF's lead actress Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur and the rest of the team were spotted at the Kodandaram temple yesterday. The shoot for Chapter 2 will commence today. KGF Chapter 2's Muhurtha has surely gotten the fans excited!

Srinidhi Shetty Looks Gorgeous

KGF's female lead Srinidhi Shetty looked simply beautiful at the Muhartam ceremony. She was seen wearing a blue and white salwar kameez with her hair let loose. The viewers couldn't wait to know if Rocky Bhai finally gets married to his lady love in Chapter 2.

Yash All Set To Rule!

Undoubtedly, Yash was one of the most prominent factors that led to the success of KGF. Upon watching him on screen, one could see the amount of effort he's put in to achieve the character. In a recent interview, he has revealed that Chapter 2 is going to bigger and better as the makers have saved the best for the last!

KGF So Far...

Though Chapter 2's shooting has begun, the original film continues to run successfully across a few theatres. Latest figures are suggesting that it has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Do you think KGF 2 will be able to beat Chapter 1's record? Let us know what you feel in the comments below!