KGF Chapter 2 Shooting Postponed! Here's When Yash Will Start Filming For His Blockbuster's Sequel

Last year, when Yash's KGF Chapter 1 released, fans went gaga over the masterpiece. For the first time in the history of Sandalwood, a film went on to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Besides Karnataka, the film created immense buzz in other states and countries too. And then, the maker announced its sequel. A while ago, it was reported that the shoot for the same would commence on May 8, 2019. However, according to First News Kannada reports, KGF Chapter 2's shooting has been postponed. But, here we know when Yash will start filming for the film.

Apparently, the shoot which should have started off yesterday, has been pushed to May 13, 2019. Which means, the schedule has been postponed by a week. However, the exact reason for this decision is not known.

The first part of the film was dominantly shot in the regions of Kolar, Bangalore and Mumbai. It is been said that the latter part will be filmed in the coastal regions of Karnataka, including, Udupi, Malpe and other places around Mangalore.

Not only will the audience get to see new places in the KGF Chapter 2, but new actors and other talents have been introduced too. Recently, an audition for this film was held at Bangalore, which witnessed thousands of entries. Though the shoot is yet to begin, the song composition has already started. We can't wait to know what KGF Chapter 2 has in store for us!