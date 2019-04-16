KGF Chapter 2 Songs Composition Begins! Will The New Tracks Beat Salaam Rocky Bhai's Record?

Ever since KGF team announced that they are beginning the shoot for KGF Chapter 2, fans haven't been able to contain their excitement. The filming for the sequel commenced a few weeks ago. Besides Yash's acting, plot and the brilliant cinematography, KGF's songs grabbed equal amount of attention. All the songs from the film were a superhit among the mass. And now, the team has announced that the song composition for KGF Chapter 2 has begun! As exciting as it sounds, fans are curious to learn if the new tracks can beat Salaam Rocky Bhai's record.

The songs for the sequel are being composed by Ravi Basruru, who also worked for the original film. Recently, he and director Prashanth Neel were snapped at the former's new studio, where the work is currently taking place. The picture of the duo which is making rounds on the internet, has created a lot of buzz among the audience.

The Kannada version of Salaam Rocky Bhai has received over 18 million views as of today. Meanwhile, Garbadhi has fetched around 11 million views. And, the song Gali Gali featuring Mouni Roy, which is incorporated in the Hindi version of KGF, has got a whopping 191 million views on YouTube. This track is sung by the sensational singer Neha Kakkar.

MOST READ: Yash Risking KGF 2 For Elections? Kumaraswamy Warns Saying Producers Will Not In Invest In Him!

The lead actor Yash is currently busy with the Lok Sabha elections. Once the elections commence, he will resume shooting for KGF Chapter 2. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.