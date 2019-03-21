KGF Chapter 2 Spoiler: Will Rocky Bhai Marry Reena? Srinidhi Shetty Answers The Question!

Yash's KGF 2 shoot has already begun. By each passing day, fans are only getting more impatient as they can't wait to know what the sequel has to offer them. Several reports regarding the cast, plot and more are creating immense buzz. Amidst all this, everybody is haunted by one big question; will Rocky Bhai marry his lady love Reena in KFG Chapter 2? Who could have provided a better clarification on this than the lead actress herself? Srinidhi Shetty used her social media platform to answer this question! Read further to know what she revealed.

Yesterday, Srinidhi took to Instagram to share a few stories, in which she was seen answering her highly curious fans. However, most of the fans only wanted to know if Rocky Bhai and Reena would be finally getting married. A fan asked, "Will you marry rocky I n kgf chpater 2? To which she responded, "HAHA.. I THINK WE WILL HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE" - (sic)

When another fan asked the same question, Srinishi finally said, "HAHA..OKAY I CANT EVEN COUNT.. HALF OF THE QUESTIONS ARE ABOUT REENA MARRYIN ROCKY.. WHY PEOPLE WHY.. SUSPENSE CONTINUES" - (sic) Well, looks like she knew how to handle the overflowing curiosity of the fans.

Talking about her character Reena, she had told in an interview, "She has a lot to do in Rocky's journey. While she is independent, sophisticated and a wee bit arrogant, Rocky is carefree and wild. Reena had to convey more with her expressions than with her dialogues. I had to walk, talk and breathe my character."

As she said, we need to wait and watch if her charm will finally lure Rocky into getting hitched. Watch the space for more updated on KGF Chapter 2.