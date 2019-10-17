KGF Chapter 2's Srinidhi Shetty Confirms Her Next! Will Star Opposite Vikram In A Tamil Movie

Sandalwood's most-recent actress Srinidhi Shetty became a household name by essaying the role of Reena Desai in KGF Chapter 1. Despite the lack of ample dialogues, the engineer-turned-actress's screen presence helped her get imprinted in the minds of the viewers. Following the criticism her not-so-relevant character was subjected to, the makers of KGF confirmed that her role is pivotal in Chapter 2. After wholly dedicating four years to KGF, Srinidhi Shetty has confirmed her next film. She will star opposite Chiyaan Vikram in a Tamil movie.

In conversation with The Times of India, Srinidhi stated, "I have been in talks for this film for a while, but everything eventually fell in place this week. I have been a fan of Ajay's work. His Imaikkaa Nodigal had me on the edge of my seat till the end. I loved his writing. So, I'm glad that I got to sign his film. To add to that, the team includes a star like Vikram sir and has AR Rahman doing the music. It definitely is a big project that excited me."

Tamil director Ajay Gnanamuthu further confirmed the news of casting Srinidhi in his film. The filmmaker said his team was particular about roping in a new face as the lead actor Vikram has featured opposite a majority of the Tamil actresses. Reportedly, his team came across a few of Srinidhi's videos and pictures online, which was followed by a small audition. "Her looks, mannerisms and her talent in acting worked well for this commercial film," he said.

The actress revealed that Prashanth Neel and the rest of the team ensured she took up her next project. She said, "Since the sequel for K.G.F. is currently being shot, I did not want to inconvenience the team by signing on something new. But, the team assured me that they would help accommodate the dates according to requirements. Eventually, everything fell into place."