KGF Chapter 2's Srinidhi Shetty Snapped With Sanjay Dutt! Calls Him A 'Monster On-screen'

After grabbing the attention of movie buffs across the globe, KGF is prepping to hit the theatres with part two. The makers who had until now remained low key about the developments of the film have begun to tease fans with intriguing updates. After sharing the frame with the lead actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently snapped with KGF's female lead Srinidhi Shetty. Sharing the picture with him on her social media handle, the actress called Sanjay Dutt a monster on-screen. Well, she had more to say. Read on!

A few hours ago, Srinidhi shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt as her Instagram story and wrote, "Finally with our #Adheera. Monster on screen n sweetest in person" - (sic) We couldn't help but notice how happy she looks, standing beside the Bollywood star.

Sanjay Dutt's presence on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 has gotten fans super excited. They couldn't contain their excitement when a picture of Yash and Sanjay Dutt started making rounds on the internet. Needless to say, every KGF fan is waiting to watch the face-off between Rocky Bhai and Adheera.

The makers who only introduced Adheera in the original film will show most of his character in the latter. Yash's statement from an old interview established that the Bollywood actor has a pivotal role to play in Chapter 2.

As far as KGF's shooting is concerned, the team is currently based in Hyderabad, according to reports. Now that the Karnataka High Court has issued permission to resume shoot in Cyanide Hills, we could expect to see them at Kolar Gold Fields soon.

How excited are you to watch KGF Chapter 2? Let us know in the comment section below!