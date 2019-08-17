English
    KGF Chapter 2 Stuntman Arrested For A Major Crime; Controversy To Affect Its Shooting Schedule?

    KGF Chapter 2 shooting went on floors a while ago. Recently, it was even revealed that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had been roped in to play the antagonist in the latter part. But, seems like Prashanth Neel's film is in trouble as one of the stuntmen has been arrested under murder charges. According to News 18 Kannada reports, Raghu murdered a man who is said to have had an affair with the stuntman's lady friend.

    KGF Chapter 2 Stuntman Arrested Under Murder Charges

    The deceased reportedly blackmailed Raghu's lady friend using some of her personal images. This extremely upset Raghu, who resorted to murder with the help of the lady and another friend. The police have arrested all the accused involved in the case. Raghu's friend told the cops that she was cheated by the man, hence they decided to kill him.

    Raghu has previously worked as a stuntman in many Kannada films. Considering the importance of stunts and other fighting sequences in KGF, we wonder how the new controversy is going to impact the film. None of the KGF crew members has commented on the matter. We need to wait and watch who will be replacing Raghu in the second installment of the blockbuster.

    Meanwhile, the lead actor Yash was recently in Qatar for SIIMA 2019, where he bagged an award for Best Actor in Leading Role 2019. KGF Chapter won the highest number of awards under the Kannada category.

    Read more about: kgf kgf chapter 1 kgf chapter 2 yash
