KGF Chapter 2 Stuntmen Praise Yash's Dedication! 'He Would Eat With Blood Dripping Off His Face'
Several factors played a role in making KGF Chapter 1, a blockbuster. Deep in the narrative, the period film came to be known for its exceptional stunts. For the first time, through this film, Sandalwood audience witnessed such mind-blowing yet realistic stunts on-screen. The stuntmen of the film, in a recent interview, have spoken in detail about what went into creating the action scenes in KGF. They also went on to praise the lead actor Yash's dedication towards his work and said that he wouldn't mind blood dripping off his face while eating lunch during the shoot.
KGF 2 To Have 4 to 5 Action Sequences
The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make KGF the biggest hit. The stuntmen revealed that the sequel will consist of four to five major action sequences. "There were no distractions when we were planning the scenes. The director and producer were highly corporative," they added.
Praise For Yash's Dedication
The stuntmen went on to praise Yash's dedication towards his work. Apparently, the actor wouldn't even take his make-up off while eating lunch between the shoots. "He would eat with blood dripping off his face," they said.
KGF Will Be A Reference To Other Films
KGF makers have to say that after Baabuhali, films in other languages must be able to use KGF as a reference, concerning its action sequences. They revealed that Prashanth Neel and Yash individually chose all artists to make sure they fit the role.
They Further Added...
"Yash never behaved like a big hero around whom the film revolves. He only treated himself as another character in the film. Very down to earth. It was like working with a new hero. The filming for action sequences is expected to start by the end of September."