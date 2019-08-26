KGF Chapter 2 Stuntmen Praise Yash's Dedication! 'He Would Eat With Blood Dripping Off His Face'

KGF 2 To Have 4 to 5 Action Sequences

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make KGF the biggest hit. The stuntmen revealed that the sequel will consist of four to five major action sequences. "There were no distractions when we were planning the scenes. The director and producer were highly corporative," they added.

Praise For Yash's Dedication

The stuntmen went on to praise Yash's dedication towards his work. Apparently, the actor wouldn't even take his make-up off while eating lunch between the shoots. "He would eat with blood dripping off his face," they said.

KGF Will Be A Reference To Other Films

KGF makers have to say that after Baabuhali, films in other languages must be able to use KGF as a reference, concerning its action sequences. They revealed that Prashanth Neel and Yash individually chose all artists to make sure they fit the role.

They Further Added...

"Yash never behaved like a big hero around whom the film revolves. He only treated himself as another character in the film. Very down to earth. It was like working with a new hero. The filming for action sequences is expected to start by the end of September."