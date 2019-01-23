English
    KGF Chapter 2 Takes Another Step! This Bollywood Actor Can't Stop Gushing Over Yash

    After the success of KGF Chapter 1, the makers have already begun working on the sequel to the monster hit film. A few weeks ago, producer Vjjay Kirangandur revealed that the script for the second part of the movie is in its last stages. He also said that the shooting will commence soon. Now, seems like KGF Chapter 2 has taken another step as Yash was recently snapped with a Bollywood actor. If you're wondering who we are talking about, the KGF star shared the frame with Farhan Akhtar. The Baag Milka Bhaag actor took to his social media to share this picture!

    This Bollywood Actor Cant Stop Gushing Over Yash

    Sharing the image Farhan wrote, "Celebrating the love you all have shown KGF with the rocking @thenameisyash .. here's looking forward to Chapter 2. #filmhasnoboundaries" - (sic) The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 1 was produced by Farhan and at many occasions he's expressed how grateful he's been to have had the opportunity to work on such a huge film.

    Previously too, he had Tweeted saying, "Extremely proud and honoured to present the mega ambitious #KGF in Hindi with AA Films. Chapter 1 releases on the 21st December 2018. @ritesh_sid #AnilThadani @excelmovies @hombalefilms @karthik1423 #PrashanthNeel @NimmaYash @SrinidhiShetty7" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Yash's KGF Sets A New Record! Gali Gali Song Viewed Over 100 Million Times On YouTube

    While, fans are already excited about KGF Chapter 1, the original film still continues to create a lot of buzz. Recently, the song Gali Gali from the Hindi version of KGF has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. IT has set a new record by becoming the first Kannada song dubbed in Hindi, to have achieved so many views.

    Read more about: yash kgf
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
