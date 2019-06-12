KGF Chapter 2 Trying To Make Up For A BIG BLUNDER? Here’s How Yash Is Defending His Team!

Ever since the producer of monster hit, Vijaya Kiragandur announced that they are planning on making a sequel to KGF, hundreds of theories regarding this film have been making rounds. From the start, the team also has been setting high expectations among the fans. Yash himself said that it would be much bigger than the original. Biggest of Bollywood names were involved in it too.However, now it seems like KGF Chapter 2 is making up for a big blunder. Yash was also heard defending his film and the team in a recent occurrence.

Few days back, Yash had exclusively stated that they are still in talking stage regarding the cast. He also specified that Bollywoood actors (Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon) weren't approached with the thought that they are big names. People were rather puzzled to hear this from the KGF star as he was the first one to confirm that Sanjay Dutt has been approached for the sequel.

And, when he stated that KGF needs no big names, we wondered what exactly those words implied. Mirchi9.com is suggesting that the team might have failed at bagging a deal with the Bollywood stars, hence they are now denying the fact that they even approached them.

But, this is what we are hearing from the gossip birdies and a few fans who are eagerly waiting to witness any sort of development in the film. What do you have to say about the multiple statements you've been hearing from KGF Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments below!