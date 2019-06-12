English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Chapter 2 Trying To Make Up For A BIG BLUNDER? Here’s How Yash Is Defending His Team!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Ever since the producer of monster hit, Vijaya Kiragandur announced that they are planning on making a sequel to KGF, hundreds of theories regarding this film have been making rounds. From the start, the team also has been setting high expectations among the fans. Yash himself said that it would be much bigger than the original. Biggest of Bollywood names were involved in it too.However, now it seems like KGF Chapter 2 is making up for a big blunder. Yash was also heard defending his film and the team in a recent occurrence.

    KGF Chapter 2 Trying To Make Up For A BIG BLUNDER?

    Few days back, Yash had exclusively stated that they are still in talking stage regarding the cast. He also specified that Bollywoood actors (Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon) weren't approached with the thought that they are big names. People were rather puzzled to hear this from the KGF star as he was the first one to confirm that Sanjay Dutt has been approached for the sequel.

    And, when he stated that KGF needs no big names, we wondered what exactly those words implied. Mirchi9.com is suggesting that the team might have failed at bagging a deal with the Bollywood stars, hence they are now denying the fact that they even approached them.

    Priyanka Upendra Furious With Rachita Ram For Doing Bold Scenes; 'Tampering Husband's Reputation'

    But, this is what we are hearing from the gossip birdies and a few fans who are eagerly waiting to witness any sort of development in the film. What do you have to say about the multiple statements you've been hearing from KGF Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments below!

    More YASH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue