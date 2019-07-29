English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Chapter 2 Unveils Sanjay Dutt’s First Look As Adheera! Well-Guarded Secret Finally Revealed

    By
    |

    It was clear from KGF Chapter 1 that the makers were planning on introducing new characters in its sequel. However, Adheera was one such character who was already presented before the fans, but his identity was kept a secret. A few days back, Hombale Films officially announced that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt would be essaying Adheera's role in KGF Chapter 2. As informed, today on the occasion of the actors' birthday, his first look as the famous antagonist, Adheera, has been revealed. Have a look at the poster below!

    KGF Chapter 2 Unveils Sanjay Dutt’s First Look As Adheera!

    Sanjay Dutt looks every bit nerve-racking, with only his eyes on display with the rest of the face covered. From the picture alone, we could tell that none could have donned Adheera's character better than Sanjay Dutt! After all, he has always aced negative roles on-screen.

    He is believed to play a pivotal role in KGF Chapter 2. Besides him, speculations are suggesting that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has also been approached for the movie. However, the makers have decided to keep all information regarding the character well-guarded, until officially announced from their end.

    Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see how well Yash is donning Rocky Bhai in the sequel. His hairdo and beard from the prequel became a trend among the mass. Going by the hype surrounding the sequel, we might get to witness the KGF fever go viral all over again.

    Darshan & Yash Songs Banned By JDS In Ramanagara; Kumaraswamy & Nikhil Kumar Hold The Grudge Still?

    What do you have to say about Sanjay Dutt's look in KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera? Tell us in the comments below!

    More SANJAY DUTT News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue