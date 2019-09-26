KGF Chapter 2 Updates: Sanjay Dutt Spotted With Prashanth Neel On The Film Sets In Hyderabad!

Sandalwood's period-action film KGF Chapter 1 created a buzz across the globe with its tremendous success. Wasting no time, the makers began working on the sequel while the original was still experiencing good run at the theatres. The sequel will witness the addition of several new characters, including the famous antagonist Adheera. In what comes as a piece of pleasant news to KGF fans, Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted on the sets of Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. Prashanth Neel took to Twitter yesterday, to share a few pictures with the Bollywood actor.

KGF director wrote, "Once a upon a time....... Adheera...let's see how this epic story ends.

#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad. With @duttsanjay sir commences." - (sic) This post of Prashanth's went viral within no time receiving over six thousand likes and hundreds of retweets.

A few weeks ago, Chapter 2's filming at the Cyanide Hills came to a halt after a resident filed a complaint against the team for damaging the environment. After a short hiccup, the film's shooting, however, resumed in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is as excited about playing one of the most dreaded characters of Kannada cinema. He told IndiaToday in an interview, "Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for."

KGF Chapter 2's shooting is expected to wrap up by the end of 2019 and see a release in 2020. Previously, speculations suggested that the sequel would release in December 2020, but now, we are hearing that it might witness an early release in April 2020.