      KGF Chapter 2 Updates: Yash Snapped With Sanjay Dutt! Fans Await The Ultimate Face-Off

      By
      |

      For a long time now, KGF creators have been teasing fans with tiny updates regarding the much-awaited sequel to the monster hit. A while ago, through one of the pictures that went viral on the internet, we learned about Sanjay Dutt's presence on the sets of KGF Chapter 2. And now, another picture of the lead actor Yash and the Bollywood star has stirred quite the storm. Upon seeing these two stars share the frame, audiences aren't able to contain their excitement as they await the ultimate face-off between Adheera and Rocky Bhai.

      KGF Chapter 2 Updates: Yash Snapped With Sanjay Dutt!

      The above picture has garnered a lot of attention with the fans asking if Yash and Sanjay Dutt have begun working on their bit already. As always, the KGF makers have left the highly curious fans hanging by only sharing the picture and not revealing any detail.

      Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera was revealed on his birthday, on July 29. The audience sure had a hair-raising moment when they first witnessed the most-dreaded antagonist's look. Sanjay Dutt also stated in an interview that he was looking forward to playing a 'dangerous' character and that's when KGF happened to him.

      Meanwhile, Yash has been excited from the start about working alongside Sanjay Dutt. The actor wasn't hesitant to say that they always had Sanjay Dutt on mind when they discussed Adheera.

      KGF Chapter 2's shooting is expected to wrap up soon. Reports suggest the film will be out in April 2020. An official announcement is yet to be made.

      Read more about: yash kgf chapter 2 sanjay dutt
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
