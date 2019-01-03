English
 »   »   »  KGF Chapter 2 : Vijay Kirangdur Announces The Release Date! Here's When The Shoot Begins

KGF Chapter 2 : Vijay Kirangdur Announces The Release Date! Here's When The Shoot Begins

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yash starrer KGF is witnessing its third week of success. The masterpiece created by Vijay Kirangdur has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing film Kannada industry. The fans however can't get enough of it and are waiting for its sequel. Amidst all the excitement and anticipation, Vijay Kiirangdue himself has announced the release date of Chapter 2 of KGF. Besides that, he has also revealed a few fascinating details about the upcoming film.

    Vijay Kirangdur Announces KGF Chapter 2 Release Date!

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, producer Vijay Kirangdur has revealed that the script for KGF 2 is in the finising stage. He further added that the shoot is all set to begin in March or April of 2019. the shooting is expected to wrap up by January 2020.

    Going by the reports, if the schedule works out according to the plan, fans will get to see the sequel of KFG soon. Vijay said the movie is expected to hit the theaters by summer of 2020. but, he hasn't confirmed the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer until a date is announced.

    However, the prerparations for the second part of the superhit is in full swing. Recently, we learned that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is going to be roped in to play the role of villain in KFG Chapter 2. the actor has taken some time to read the script prior to commiting to the project.

    MOST READ : Kgs of Gold Acquired At Rockline Venkatesh's Residence During IT Raid; Sudeep Issues First Statement

    The rest of the cast is going to remain the same. Rocking star Yash will be seen in the lead opposite Srinidhi Shetty. Ravi Basrur will be taking care of the music and other actors such as Ananth Nag, Malvika and Ram will grace the film.

    Read more about: yash kgf
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue