KGF Completes 50 Days! Yash Starrer Continues To Roar In Theatres Across Karnataka

KGF Marks 50 Days!

KGF Chapter 1 has helped Kannada Film industry gain recognition across the nation and international boundaries. Today, (February 8, 2019), the film has successfully completed 50 days. The above picture enlists theatres where you can still catch the film.

Headed Towards 300 crore

KGF has grown to become the highest grossing Kannada film. Despite being released on the same day as Shahrukh Khan's Zero, KGF beat the latter's box office collection record. Reports are making rounds that the film is headed towards the 300 crore club. The exact figures are yet to be disclosed.

Sanjay Dutt To Be In KGF Chapter 2!

KGF Hindi version collected over Rs 40 crore. Reports are making rounds that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been approached by the makers for the film's sequel, in which it's believed that he would have a pivotal role to play. Watch this space for more.

Chapter 2 Shoot To Begin

Producer Vikay Kirangandur had previously revealed that the script for KGF's sequel is in its last stages. Also, the team had recently visited KGF during location hunting. If everything goes according to the plan, KGF Chapter 2's shooting will commence from April, 2019.

First Kannada Movie In Pakistan

Until now, no Kannada movie has ever released in Pakistan. For the first time ever, Yash's KGF, a Kannada film was screened in the country. Going by the reports, the movie has made something between Rs 2.75 and 3 crore on the first three days.