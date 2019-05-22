This Famous Kannada Director Had Planned To Assault Srimurali! Here's Why

Srimurali had proved his potential as an actor by featuring in many hit films. He rose to fame when he acted in Ugramm, which went on to become a blockbuster. After Ugramm, the audience began to associate him with action. But, he was treated quite differently in real life. In the recent episode of Weekend With Ramesh, Srimurali revealed that a famous Kannada director had once planned to assault him. The actor was targeted to be beaten up because he was flirting with this famous director's sister! Interesting much? Read further.

Srimurali was studying in college at the time when he developed a huge crush on this girl. She was none other than, KGF director Prashanth Neel's sister. Prashanth was also studying at the same college as Srimurali. When the director came to know that Srimurali was actually attracted to his sister, he planned to assault him.

However, Srimurali and Prashanth Neel's sister eventually fell in love and are now happily married. The Ugramm actor laughed as he recollected this incident. Also, Srimurali and Prashanth Neel are related.

Prasanth Neel, who also spoke on the chat show, humorously said that the plan he made for Srimurali was a form of dowry as he married his sister. The KGF director got his first break through Ugramm. Apparently, he had promised Srimurali he would make him a star with his first film, which turned out to be true.

Currently, Srimurali is busy with his next film Bharate. Meanwhile, Prasanth Neel is back in action as the shooting for KGF Chapter 2 has commenced.