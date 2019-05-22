English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    This Famous Kannada Director Had Planned To Assault Srimurali! Here's Why

    By
    |

    Srimurali had proved his potential as an actor by featuring in many hit films. He rose to fame when he acted in Ugramm, which went on to become a blockbuster. After Ugramm, the audience began to associate him with action. But, he was treated quite differently in real life. In the recent episode of Weekend With Ramesh, Srimurali revealed that a famous Kannada director had once planned to assault him. The actor was targeted to be beaten up because he was flirting with this famous director's sister! Interesting much? Read further.

    Kannada Director Planned To Assault Srimurali!

    Srimurali was studying in college at the time when he developed a huge crush on this girl. She was none other than, KGF director Prashanth Neel's sister. Prashanth was also studying at the same college as Srimurali. When the director came to know that Srimurali was actually attracted to his sister, he planned to assault him.

    However, Srimurali and Prashanth Neel's sister eventually fell in love and are now happily married. The Ugramm actor laughed as he recollected this incident. Also, Srimurali and Prashanth Neel are related.

    Prasanth Neel, who also spoke on the chat show, humorously said that the plan he made for Srimurali was a form of dowry as he married his sister. The KGF director got his first break through Ugramm. Apparently, he had promised Srimurali he would make him a star with his first film, which turned out to be true.

    MOST READ : Yash Was Asked To Bring Tea & Cigarettes For Senior Directors Once Upon A Time; Says It Hurt His Ego

    Currently, Srimurali is busy with his next film Bharate. Meanwhile, Prasanth Neel is back in action as the shooting for KGF Chapter 2 has commenced.

    More SRIMURALI News

    Read more about: srimurali prashanth neel kgf
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue